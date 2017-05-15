Bouncer throttles man who called cops over poor service at Mumbai bar

A real estate agent, who went to a bar and restaurant in Malad along with his son and a friend allegedly underwent a harrowing experience when he was allegedly assaulted and throttled by the bouncer at the establishment. Sources at the Malad Police station say they have arrested the accused after a complaint was registered.

According to Indian Express, 40-year-old Suresh Chakre went to Gurukrupa Restaurant and Bar at Chincholi Bunder earlier this week accompanied by his son and a friend. He was told to wait for 20 minutes by the manager after placing an order. Chakre initially complied but phoned the cops when his order failed to arrive for a lengthy period of time.

Upon learning that he had called the cops to complain about the service, the manager then told bouncer Imran Shaikh to deal with the matter. According to Chakre, Shaikh proceeded to grab him by the neck and throttle him. It was only after Chakre's friend and several of the patrons interfered and separated the two that he was saved.

Chakre has also revealed that he underwent an X-Ray after experiencing severe pain in his neck. He was diagnosed with a swelling.