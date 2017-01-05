Bow, wow... wow! Freddy, world's largest dog, enjoys snacking on sofas

Freddy, the Great Dane who is 40.75 inches tall and 7ft 5.5in on his hind legs and is the world's tallest living dog, has munched away 23 sofas



The Guinness World Records declared Freddy the world’s tallest living dog in December

A great Dane from the UK, has managed a feat that very few dogs his age would have been able to pull of.

Last month, Guinness World Records declared four-year-old Freddy, the world’s tallest living dog. Freddy is officially 40.75 inches tall and 7ft 5.5in on his hind legs, when standing on his hind legs.



7ft 5.5in Freddy's height when on his hind legs

Claire Stoneman, his proud owner, spends about $123 (Rs 8,000 approx) a week on food, mostly whole roast chickens and peanut butter on toast. As a puppy he also had a taste for sofas – and demolished 23 of them. “I’d come home and find a sea of foam across the floor. But he’s my baby and I can’t imagine life without him,” Stoneman told Daily Mail.

She even gets up early for his daily 40-minute walk – so that they don’t meet other dogs that might be intimidated by him.