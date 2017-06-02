Boy dies after being hit by cricket ball in West Bengal

Representational Pic
Jalpaiguri (WB): A school student died after a ball hit him while he was playing cricket with his friends in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
The class V student Arjun Adhikari was seriously injured while he was hit by the ball and taken to the Sadar hospital
on Thursday. He died this morning. His family lodged a complaint with the police that Arjun died due to negligence of the doctors in the hospital.
