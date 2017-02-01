Boy Scouts to accept transgender children

Washington: The Boy Scouts of America has said the group would begin accepting transgender boys, bucking its more than a century-old practice of using the gender stated on a birth certificate to determine eligibility.



"...we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application," Boy Scouts of America communications director Effie Delimarkos said in an emailed statement.



Delimarkos cited shifting definitions of gender under state laws, which can "vary widely from state to state," in explaining the change.



While the organisation offers programmes for all youths, Cub and Boy Scout programmes are specific to boys. The change will allow children to apply even if 'male' is not listed on their birth certificate. In 2013, the Boy Scouts voted to lift a ban on openly gay scouts.



2.3mn

Number of members in Boy Scouts aged 7-21