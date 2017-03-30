Boy who suffered electric shock while clicking selfie, dies



A person clicking selfie. Representational image



Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy, who had suffered electric shock while taking a selfie atop a bogie of a stationary train here on March 24, has succumbed to his

injuries four days after the incident, police said on Thursday. Another 10-year-old boy who too had suffered injuries in the incident is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.



The mishap occurred at Moula Ali railway station on March 24 after two boys went atop the coach of a passenger train and one of them started clicking selfies.

"Three boys had went to the railway station and two of them went atop the stationary coach. When Sai Kumar (13) was taking selfies, he and the 10-year-old boy came in contact with a high tension wire, resulting into burn injuries to both of them," Nacharam police station Inspector N Pravindar Rao said.



The duo were admitted to a hospital, where Kumar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on March 28. Police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC in connection with the incident. The Inspector said the case will be transferred to the Railway Police as the incident occurred under their jurisdiction.