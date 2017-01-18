Boys will be boys



Stuart Semple and Anish Kapoor. Pics/AFP

In our reading, the finest comment on the recent arm wrestle between two of the modern world's most celebrated artists, the India born, UK-based Anish Kapoor, and UK's Stuart Semple who have been squabbling over the provenance of two colours, which happen to be known as the blackest of black and the pinkest of pink, was by Mumbai-based fellow artist, the lovely Kahini Arte Merchant.



Kahini Merchant

As is known, the problem began when Kapoor, as alleged by Semple, had used his considerable clout in the art world to acquire for exclusive usage, the rights to the blackest pigment known to man and then had added insult to injury by posting a picture of his middle finger coated in the substance on Instagram. Semple's outrage was over the fact that not only was he barred from using the allegedly illegally cornered black but that when he had created the 'pinkest of pink,' he had been more than happy to share it with the rest of the art community.

Well to all this alpha crossing of swords, Arte Merchant, known equally for her graceful presence as for her dreamy canvasses, delivered a lofty but firm rap to on the pugilists' knuckles. “Come on boys, share your colours!!” She commented on social media yesterday.

Grape expectations all round

Has India finally made it as one of the important wine destinations? With the recent influx of visiting high-profile winemakers, it appears so. We wrote about the visit by Clovis Taittinger from the Taittinger Champagne family at the end of last year.



Kapil Sekhri and Jean-Charles Boisset

Following this, we had attended a wine dinner hosted by Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta from the Sassicaia wines family, and next week, the Indian wine industry is gearing up for the visit of Jean-Charles Boisset, the president of the Boisset Collection, who hails from the acclaimed Boisset family, Burgundy's largest wine producer.

And given the esteem he enjoys, back-to-back events have been lined up during his time in Mumbai. First is a dinner in his honour hosted by Rajeev Samant, followed by an intimate luncheon hosted by the founder of Fratelli Wines, Kapil Sekhri. Interestingly wine is not JCB's only passion, “He is flamboyantly into fashion and is known to sport trademark red socks, Tom Ford Jackets and Louboutin shoes!” says an insider.

Much popping of bubbly

News of his big career move from Ambit Alpha, to head Avendus Capital's new hedge fund division, had attracted notice in the pink papers late last year, but it was this week that high-profile finance wiz Andrew Holland's end-of-year plans were revealed. And as befitting of a man whose his wife is a celebrated wine aficionado in her own right, they had much popping and uncorking of joie.

“It was celebrations galore!” Sonal had said when asked about the couple's holiday season. “A trip to Beijing followed by an exciting holiday in London. Thereafter, a short break in Sri Lanka. And of course, much uncorking of some significant bottles, like that of a 2003 Dom Perignon and a sparkling 2007 Ferrari Perle Trentodoc,” she said.

And apparently not to be left behind, daughter Rianna, described by her mom as 'all of seven with a licence to steal a couple of sips,' toasted her parents with a miniature goblet all of her own. Some bankers have all the luck.

Before the Flood

Unless you have been living under a rock these past months, you've most likely heard of Fisher Stevens' documentary on the impact of climate change, 'Before the Flood,' which has been a pet project of actor, environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, who is one of its producers along with Martin Scorsese.

Fisher Stevens and Leonardo DiCaprio. Pic/AFP

The film follows DiCaprio's journey around the world exploring the impact of climate change and global warming, and has been critically received. Now, word comes in that closer home, the film has been championed by the non-profit Gaia Conservation Foundation which will be screening it for the first time in India later this month at an iconic city cinema.



Anushka and Sonam Kapoor

What's best of all is that taking a leaf from Hollywood's book, Bollywood appears to be lending its heft to the cause with the likes of Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan backing the initiative and promoting the film. Now for a beacon of light like Meryl Streep to emerge.

Singers, models, VJs and restaurateurs

Oh dear. The marketing team of this international biz glossy with a considerable reputation abroad has become something of a laughing stock amidst the very people it hopes to engage with: leading captains of industry. A recent, much-hyped event, saw a turnout that boasted a glaring paucity of denizens from the world of finance. “We saw singers, VJs, models, restaurateurs and a few Bolly producers,” says one guest.

“Everyone had come dressed as if for a red carpet event. But as far as we looked, forget one recognizable A-list industrialist present for a prestigious business publication's event — there was not even any from the B and C lists,” he said, adding, “and to think it is considered an authority on the world of finance!”