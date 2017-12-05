BR Ambedkar's death anniversay: Mumbai traffic around Chaitya Bhoomi to be restricted on December 6

Ambedkarites have already started camping near Shivaji Park in preparation for Wednesday's celebrations

As the city gears up for the celebration of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary, the Mumbai police has issued traffic advisories and restrictions so as to prevent any major blockages on December 6. The celebrations are set to take place at the leader's memorial or Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar.

Traffic to be restricted near Chaitya Bhoomi on December 6

Ambedkarites have already started camping near Shivaji Park in preparation for Wednesday's celebrations. The anticipatory measures announced by the Mumbai police include a comprehensive list of total as well as one-way road closures around the Chaitya Bhoomi.

Among the roads that will be affected are S Veer Savarkar Road, Ranade Road, N C Kelkar Road, Keluskar Road (North and South), Gokhale Road (North and South), Tilak Bridge, SK Bole Road and Bhavani Shankar Road.

In a recent tweet that stated, "Traffic guidelines and diversions on 6th December 2017, for the Death Anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar being observed at Chaitya Bhoomi #TrafficUpdate," the Mumbai police has also mentioned the various the various parking restrictions and food truck arrangements that have been made in preparation for the event.

Traffic guidelines and diversions on 6th December 2017, for the Death Anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar being observed at Chaitya Bhoomi #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/UEReOdPXl7 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 5, 2017

Meanwhile, the possible effects of Cyclone Ockhi on the celebrations remain unknown. An alert by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has warned of water flooding the streets of Cadel Road and Shivaji Park. Lakhs of people are expected to gather at Chaitya Bhoomi to pay homage to the father of the Indian Constitution.

