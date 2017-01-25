Brace for a chilly end to January, says Met Department

Representation pic

If you have been complaining about the sultry weather in the city for the past couple of days, here’s some good news. Going by what the Indian Meteorological Department has to say, Mumbai is all set to experience the winter chill once again for the remaining part of January.

According to the Met department, temperatures are expected to fall by four degrees in Mumbai due to some wind activity. Even though the maximum temperature has gone up to 37 degrees Celsius since last weekend, the weather condition in the city will ensure that it does not cross the 33 degrees mark in the next couple of days. Even the minimum temperature is expected to drop by three degrees and reach 17 degrees Celsius by the end of January.

Though it is difficult to say what the weather would be like next month, certain weather forecasting websites claim that it would be cold during the first half of February.