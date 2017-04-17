Brain surgery performed on Mumbai girl who was hit by frying pan



The building in which Haziqa Ansari (inset) is a resident of and where the incident took place

8-year-old Haziqa Ansari, who sustained grievous head injuries after getting hit by a frying pan nearly two weeks ago, underwent brain surgery at Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines. According to a report by The Times of India, doctors are positive that her condition will improve.

Haziqa is currently said to be in a semi-conscious condition and is showing signs of improvement. Doctors are hoping that the surgery will speed up her recovery.

Neurosurgeon Dr Keki Turel has said that the surgery was crucial to prevent any brain defect and it was chiefly to correct structural injuries, which were visible during the scan. The doctor further added that the team will be able to determine the extent of the damage only after Haziqa regains consciousness as the impact of the blow has gone through the brain's centre.



An illustration depicting Haziqa Ansari getting hit on the head by the frying pan

He also said that the girl's brain could be scarred if the broken skull fragments embedded in it were allowed to stay any longer and that it would cause epilepsy in the long run.

So far, a second surgery for Haziqa doesn't seem to be necessary and doctors are satisfied that she has started making limb movements, which they say is a positive sign.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating where the pan fell from.

Haziqa Ansari was returning from her tuition class, when a frying pan fell on her, supposedly from her building's tenth floor and cracked her skull. She and her family have received an outpouring of support from all over the nation and even from foreign shores as well. A lady from the United States was very interesting in helping in her recovery.