Brave cop runs 1 km with 10 kg bomb, saves school kids

Head Constable Abhishek Patel runs away from the school
A tiny village in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a feat of bravery last week. After a bomb was found in the backyard of a school, 40-year-old head constable Abhishek Patel, picked it up and sprinted nearly a kilometre to deposit it far from human habitation, reports NDTV.

The bomb was discovered on Friday in the government school in Chitora village. As the authorities debated on action, Patel picked up the 12-inch bomb weighing around 10 kg, set it on his shoulder, and ran away from people.

