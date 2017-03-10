Brave girl tracks down details of eve-teaser before cops in Mumbai



Representational Image



Instead of waiting for the police to find her harasser, this 22-year-old student managed to get hold of vital information about the accused. On Thursday, the girl, who is a resident of Andheri, shared her harasser's name and car number with the police, after she found them through a mobile app that helps in tracing details about vehicle owners. The Oshiwara police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.



Speaking to mid-day, the victim said, "On March 2 around 2 pm, I was waiting to board an auto near my office at Jogeshwari. A BMW car started honking at the rickshaw. When I checked, I found the driver was doing it to divert my attention towards him. In no time, the man sitting in the front seat lowered the window glass and called out saying 'Chamiya aaja gadi main baith'. However, as the car moved ahead, I managed to note down the number."



Tracking down

She further said, "I rushed to the Oshiwara police station and lodged a complaint. The cops assured me that they would write to the RTO and take help in finding out the person. But when I did not get any response for days, I decided to find out about the car's owner myself. Meanwhile, I came across a mobile app that helps to track details of cars. Using the number of the BMW, I managed to find out the owner's name and the registration details."



When contacted, senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station Subhash Khanvilkar said, "We have shared the car number provided by the victim with the RTO. We are trying to trace the culprit. An FIR under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) has been registered."