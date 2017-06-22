Brexit dominates Queen Elizabeth II's speech



Queen Elizabeth II. PIC/AFP

Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday unveiled the government's agenda in her speech dominated by a host of proposed new laws designed to prepare the UK for a "smooth and orderly" divorce from the EU amidst the political uncertainty after Prime Minister Theresa May's poll debacle.

At a scaled-down State Opening of Parliament, the Queen's Speech, laid out the legislative priorities for parliamentary proceedings. The scaled down version, minus the usual royal procession and pageantry, is a result of the rushed preparations following the snap general election earlier this month.

This year's speech was dominated by Brexit and will cover a two-year period instead of one to give MPs time to deliberate on laws needed to leave the EU irrespective of the final deal agreed with Brussels. A host of proposed new laws designed to prepare the UK for a "smooth and orderly" departure from the EU have been announced. Of 24 bills, eight relate to Brexit and its implications for key industries.