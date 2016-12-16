Brick kiln owner, friend held for abducting tribal in Thane

Thane: A brick kiln owner and his friend were booked for allegedly abducting a tribal following a complaint lodged by the latter's wife, police said.

The Thane rural police have launched search for the victim who vanished from the custody of his master (the brick kiln owner) in Murbad taluka in the district since December 8, police said today.

Police have booked the owner of a brick kiln and his friend under sections 363 (kidnapping) rw 34 of the IPC and also under provisions of Bonded Labour Abolition Act of 1976 and sections of The Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act, police said.

The complaint stated that the victim Chandar Waghe, (45), lived with his wife Lata (35) in Bhagalpada in Dhasai of Murbad. The Waghe couple worked in the brick kiln at Ojivale since one year.

When his son was to get married he (Chander) approached the owner who supplied things in kind for the marriage on condition that in return they (Waghes) should work with him. Accordingly the couple and their son worked with the owner of brick kiln, reads the complaint.

Later when there was no work in monsoon the family members went to Alephata (place in vicinity) in search of work. Later the master called them and asked them to work for him. However, due to demonetisation they were not given wages. As the situation turned worst the victim (Chander) along with his daughter went to Narayangaon and started working there, while the wife and her son stayed back.

Enraged at this the brick owner and his friend went to Narayangaon and pulled them in the jeep and drove them back to Ojivale. On way home the owner and his friend stopped the vehicle and took the victim away, said the complaint, adding, when they returned the Chander was not with them. On asking about his whereabouts the suspect and his friend gave evasive replies. Earlier the duo had beaten her husband accusing him of deceiving them and not returning money owed to them, said the complaint.

The complainant and her son too were held captive for three-four days by the accused. However, she managed to escape and with the help of activists of Shramjivi Sanghatana managed to lodge a police complaint.

Meanwhile, the lady along with activists of Shramjivi Sanghatana submitted a memorandum to the district collector and the SP demanding arrest of the alleged accused and tracing of her husband.