Bride calls off wedding mid-way after groom performs nagin dance

Attempting nagin dance on the wedding venue proved costly for a Uttar Pradesh (UP) groom. Even though pre-wedding rituals went well between the bride and groom's, things went off-route on the day of wedding at the venue itself.

According to a report in Times of India, 23-year-old Priyanka Tripathy of UP’s Shahjahanpur area was all set to marry Anubhav Mishra. Both belonged from the same community and the families shared a cordial relation. After all pre-wedding rituals, the wedding day finally arrived. The groom was about to be received by the bride’s family at the venue, when suddenly his attention was drawn towards nagin song that was being played by the DJ.

As per the witnesses, Anubhav was drunk and therefore was taken aback by the music. Not being in senses, he swayed and danced on the floor. While the bride’s family was shocked to see the groom dancing unconsciously, the bride felt utterly embarrassed by the act. Following the humiliating incident, and deciding not to marry an alcoholic, she called off the wedding then and there.



Though the groom’s family tried to convince her, yet she did not pay heed to their request. This forced the groom’s family to return from the venue. Hinting about chances of clash, police was deployed in the venue.



After calling off the wedding with Anubhav, one day later Priyanka married a much sober guy.