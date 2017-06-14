Bride catches groom chewing 'gutka' during wedding rituals, dumps him

A bride cancels her wedding after seeing the groom chewing 'gutka' during the rituals. Shocked by her decision, friends and relatives try to convince her to change her mind, but to no avail



Representational picture

Caution: Chewing tobacco can be injurious to relationships!

A girl in Uttar Pradesh cancelled her wedding ceremony after she found the groom chewing 'gutka' during the rituals. The incident happened in Murarpatti village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the UP bride cancelled the wedding on the spot when she caught the groom chewing 'gutka' while entering the mandap, and left her relatives in a state of awe. Police has stated that the bridegroom, who hails from Dalan Chapara, reached the wedding venue at Lalganj village with the 'baraat'. He received a grand welcome from the bride’s family and was taken for initial wedding rituals. However, things turned bitter when he was about to enter the mandap. It was then when the girl spotted him chewing tobacco and refused to marry him.



Shocked by her decision, friends and relatives of the bride tried to convince her and requested her to change her mind, but she did not pay heed to their request. Following this, the groom's family went to Dokati police station and lodged a complaint. On questioning the girl, police officer Vijay Singh found that the girl was not interested in marrying someone who is a 'gutka' addict.