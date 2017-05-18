50 people fall in Sanvordem river after bridge collapses in Goa village

Around 50 people fell into Sanvordem river at Curchorem village in Goa on Thursday evening as a dilapidated Portuguese-era bridge collapsed.

The bridge caved in when the state Fire And Emergency Services personnel were rescuing a youth who had jumped into the river apparently in a suicide bid.

"Around 50 people had gathered on the bridge to watch the rescue operation, and all of them fell into the river as it collapsed," a police official said. Some of them managed to swim ashore, he added.

The Fire And Emergency Services personnel started searching for others. Further details are awaited.