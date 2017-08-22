Brigitte Macron won't have paid role in husband's government



President Emmanuel Macron with Brigitte. Pic/AFP

The office of President Emmanuel Macron rowed back on Monday from plans to give his wife Brigitte Macron a formal, paid role, after a public backlash, which threatened to undermine his broader agenda of change and modernisation.

In a statement, the presidency said Brigitte Macron would carry out "certain tasks" on behalf of the state, but would not get a salary, budget or separate office, while working out of the Elysee Palace.

More than 2,20,000 people signed a petition against the initial plans for her position, accusing President Macron of nepotism. Unlike the US First Lady, the wife of the French president does not have a formal role, although they are often informal champions for charitable causes.

Past French presidential wives have had small teams working for them at the Elysee, but did not receive a salary. Nevertheless, previous arrangements concerning perks for the wives, or partners, of French presidents had lacked transparency, which President Macron had sought to challenge.