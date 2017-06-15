Mandsaur violence:Bring back my husband, farmer's widow tells Madhya Pradesh Shivraj CM Chouhan



Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The wife of a farmer killed in police firing in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan bring back her husband. Ghanshyam Dhakad was shot dead by police last week during widespread protests in support of farmers' demands.

When Dhakad's wife Rekha heard the news about Chouhan's two-day visit to the district, she said: "Will he bring back my husband? He (Dhakad) was beaten badly...He has two small children...What will happen to their future? I demand that he bring back my husband."

The kin of another killed farmer Abhishek Patidar, said that the Chief Minister has arrived too late. Chouhan reached Mandsaur on Wednesday morning and met the kin of the killed farmers. He promised that the government is with the bereaved families and will help them in all possible ways.