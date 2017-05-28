Britain lowers terrorism threat level to 'severe'

Britain lowered its security threat level to "severe" on Saturday following significant activity by police investigating the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, Prime Minister Theresa May said.
The level was raised to "critical" - meaning another attack was thought to be imminent - after Monday's bombing at a pop concert in Manchester. It has now been downgraded to "severe", which means an attack is considered highly likely.
As a result, soldiers who have been assisting police, would be withdrawn from Britain's streets from midnight on Monday.
Two more arrested
British police made two more arrests in connection with the suicide bombing that killed 22 people, bringing the number of suspects in custody to 11. The men, aged 20 and 22, have been held on suspicion of terror links.
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments