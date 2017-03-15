Britain passes Brexit bill to trigger UK's exit from EU

Britain's Parliament passes landmark bill to trigger UK's exit from the European Union by the end of this month



The House of Commons rejected amendments by the House of Lords, calling on the government to protect the status of EU nationals within three months of the start of Brexit talks. Pic/AFP

London: Britain's Parliament has passed the landmark 'Brexit bill' allowing Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger crucial negotiations for the UK's exit from the European Union by the end of this month.

The House of Commons on Monday rejected amendments by the House of Lords, calling on the government to protect the status of EU nationals within three months of the start of Brexit talks. The bill passed the House of Commons without any changes. It was then passed unamended by the House of Lords after peers voted by 274 votes to 118 not to challenge the Commons again over the issue of whether Parliament should have a veto on the terms of exit. It is now expected to receive Royal Assent from Queen Elizabeth II to become a law.