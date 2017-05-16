Britain relieved no 'second spike' in cyber worm attacks



A worker is helped from 10 Downing Street into an NHS ambulance after the cyber strike, which hit dozens of British hospitals. Pic/AFP

British health minister Jeremy Hunt said yesterday that it was "encouraging" that a predicted second spike of cyber attacks had not yet occurred, but the ransomware attack was a warning.

"We have not seen a second wave of attacks, and the level of criminal activity is at the lower end of the range that we had anticipated; so, I think that is encouraging," he said. "The message is very clear, not just for organisations like the NHS (National Health Service) but for private individuals as well as businesses."