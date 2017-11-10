Britain's Indian-origin minister Priti Patel resigns over Israel meetings

Britain's Indian-origin minister Priti Patel has resigned from her Cabinet post amid a political storm over her unauthorised secret meetings with Israeli politicians while on a holiday in the Jewish country. Patel's position as international development minister had become increasingly untenable after it emerged that she had two further meetings with Israeli officials that were not disclosed earlier.

Priti Patel. PIC/AFP

The 45-year-old minister resigned on Wednesday night after a meeting at Downing Street with Prime Minister Theresa May, who had summoned her midway from a tour of Africa.