Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II completes 65 years on throne

Queen Elizabeth II (in coach) and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are cheered by the crowd. Pic/AFP

Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, commemorating 65 years since she took the British throne.

A 41-gun royal salute will take place in central London to mark the occasion. The queen’s office released a 2014 portrait showing her wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery she received from King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947.

Queen Elizabeth. Pic/AFP

The Queen, 90, has cut back on international tours but still regularly performs official duties around Britain.

The Queen, who ascended the throne on February 6, 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI, would spend the occasion at her residence in Sandringham, East England, Buckingham Palace said.

In September 2015, the Queen surpassed the 63-year reign of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who reigned from 1837 until her death in 1901.

Queen Elizabeth II (C) sits in Westminster Abbey, 02 June 1953 on her coronation day in London. Pic/AFP

As of October 13, 2016, Queen Elizabeth II became the world's longest reigning living monarch, following the death of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned over Thailand for 70 years and 126 days.

On Feb 6, 1952, a 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth ascendedo the throne, though she was not crowned until June 2, 1953.

Queen Elizabeth

Born April 21, 1926, the Queen celebrated her 90th birthday last year.

In December she said she would reduce the number of her patronages, passing on her role at dozens of charities, academic institutions and sporting groups to other members of the royal family. She will spend the day at her residence in Sandringham, her office said.