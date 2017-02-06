Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II completes 65 years on throne

Queen Elizabeth II (in coach) and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are cheered by the crowd. Pic/AFP
Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, commemorating 65 years since she took the British throne.
A 41-gun royal salute will take place in central London to mark the occasion. The queen’s office released a 2014 portrait showing her wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery she received from King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947.
Queen Elizabeth. Pic/AFP
The Queen, 90, has cut back on international tours but still regularly performs official duties around Britain.
The Queen, who ascended the throne on February 6, 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI, would spend the occasion at her residence in Sandringham, East England, Buckingham Palace said.
In September 2015, the Queen surpassed the 63-year reign of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who reigned from 1837 until her death in 1901.
Queen Elizabeth II (C) sits in Westminster Abbey, 02 June 1953 on her coronation day in London. Pic/AFP
As of October 13, 2016, Queen Elizabeth II became the world's longest reigning living monarch, following the death of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned over Thailand for 70 years and 126 days.
On Feb 6, 1952, a 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth ascendedo the throne, though she was not crowned until June 2, 1953.
Queen Elizabeth
Born April 21, 1926, the Queen celebrated her 90th birthday last year.
In December she said she would reduce the number of her patronages, passing on her role at dozens of charities, academic institutions and sporting groups to other members of the royal family. She will spend the day at her residence in Sandringham, her office said.
Edward III: ÂÂReigned for 50 years, 148 days
Henry III: Ruled for 56 years and 28 days
James VI of Scotland: Reigned for 57 years and 246 days
George III: Reigned for 59 years and 96 days
Queen Victoria: Reigned for 63 years and 216 days
Elizabeth II: The Queen, who on February 6 marks 65 years since her accession, became Britain's longest reigning monarch in 2015
LFW Finale: Malaika Arora, Sushmita Sen scorch the ramp
Photos: Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput's day out in Mumbai
Photos: Akshay, Twinkle and Hrithik, Sussanne watch 'Jolly LLB 2'
Photos: Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Zareen Khan at Mumbai airport
Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns showstopper at LFW finale
0 Comments