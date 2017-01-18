Britain will leave EU single market: Theresa May



UK PM Theresa May

London: Britain will leave the EU’s single market when it exits the European Union, PM Theresa May said on Tuesday, putting an end to speculation that London might try to seek a “soft Brexit”.

In a long-awaited speech in which she sought to define the country’s future as a global player that aims to trade freely far beyond Europe, May said the final exit deal would be put to parliament for a vote.

May said she would seek an equal partnership with the EU but that she would not adopt models already used by other countries that have free trade agreements with the bloc.

Her statement that Britain would leave the single market was by far the clearest indication she has ever given of her plans for the future, after months of criticism that she was not being transparent.

“I want to be clear: What I am proposing can’t mean membership of the single market,” May told foreign diplomats and Britain’s own Brexit negotiating team at a mansion house in London.

“Instead we seek the greatest possible access to it though a new comprehensive, bold and ambitious free trade agreement. That agreement may take in elements of current single market arrangements in certain areas.”