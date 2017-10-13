A British member of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist network, dubbed as the 'White Widow' by UK media, has been killed along with her minor son in a US drone strike in Syria. Sally Jones, known for a her prolific pro-ISIS propaganda on social media and often described as the world's most wanted terrorist, is believed to have been killed along with her 12-year-old son Jojo. The 50-year-old was a punk rocker from England before she converted to Islam and went on to become one of the most notorious recruiters for ISIS.



Sally Jones

"The premise that Sally Jones and her son are dead is probably accurate," said a UK government source. Jones' husband, 21-year-old Junaid Hussain who was a computer hacker from Birmingham and also an ISIS member, was killed in a drone strike in Raqqa, in 2015.