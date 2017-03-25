British police make two more arrests



Representational Image

London: British police said yesterday they had made two more "significant" arrests over the brazen terror attack on parliament, as investigators focussed on how the lone perpetrator was radicalised and appealed for information about the killer who left at least four people dead.

Metropolitan Police Acting Deputy Commissioner and Head of Counter Terrorism Mark Rowley said two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the incident. A total of nine persons remain in custody and one woman has been released on bail. He also appealed to the public to come forward with any information on 52-year-old Khalid Masood, the suspect behind the terror attack.

Meanwhile, the fourth victim of the attack on Westminster Bridge, who died Thursday night, was named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from south London. The others killed included teacher Aysha Frade and US tourist Curt Cohrane and police officer Keith Palmer. Two people remain in hospital in "critical condition" and one of them has "life threatening" injuries. Two Met Police officers injured in the attack also remain in hospital.