British Prime Minister Theresa May launches code of conduct amid sex scandals

Prime Minister Theresa May has released a new code of conduct for Conservative Party representatives as a sexual harassment scandal dogged the British parliament. Following Michael Fallon's resignation as defence secretary, May on Friday outlined new procedures for dealing with allegations, as further claims swirled around Westminster. Her governing Conservatives will adopt a new complaints procedure with a hotline for reporting potential breaches, and officials want the measures replicated in other parties.



Theresa May. Pic/AFP

May is due to meet leaders of other parties on Monday to thrash out a cross-party approach, saying it was not right that "vulnerable people" could be left to "navigate different grievance procedures." "There needs to be a common, transparent, independent grievance procedure for all those working in parliament who wish to raise concerns," May said. The new Conservative code applies to the party's elected representatives and party officers at all levels.