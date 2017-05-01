E-paper

British Royals share photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her birthday

The Kensington Palace, on Instagram shared an adorable picture of the little princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday on May 2.

The photograph was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton last month at the family's home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The couple released a similar photograph of Charlotte last year to celebrate her turning one.

Kensington Palace, in a statement, said, "The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received."

In the image, Charlotte is wearing a knitted yellow cardigan with a sheep on it and a navy-blue clip in her hair.

The baby princess was named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in a tribute to her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales, and her great- grandmother - Queen Elizabeth II.

