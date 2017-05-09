British teenager mints money by going on paid dates with no sex involved

Rose Clifford. Pic/Facebook

A low-on-cash student in Birmingham is raking in more than £8,000 (Rs 6.65 lakh approx) per year by going on dinner dates with strangers. The teenager claims to be saving the money for her first home.

Last year, Rose Clifford (19) signed up on a dating site to help fund her lifestyle. The men pay for the restaurant bill and also for her company.

Apart from money, Rose also accpets gifts from men which also designer clothes, shoes and bags.

So how does she select dates, "As soon as I get a date offer through from dating site, I check their profile to see what they are looking for,' she said. 'People are usually very upfront with what they are after. I make sure the amount of money they are offering is worth my time, I've had offers of £5 before but that's definitely a no go. I also have a strict no touching policy and a hug is as far as I will go, she told Daily Mail.

Most of the men she dates all tend to be wealthy businessmen in their fifties and a lot of them are directors or CEOs of big companies.

Although she has a part time job in a cafe, hooking up is just another source of incoem for her.