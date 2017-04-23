Broken ceilings, torn mattresses: Students in Mumbai hostels stay in torturous condition

Ceiling slabs that fall, torn mattresses, lockers that don't lock - these are the torturous conditions that students who come to Mumbai from across the state live in
The state at the Bandra hostel (above and below) where a ceiling slab fell on a student early this month, leaving him with head injuries. The students have now been shifted to a transit hostel
On April 9 at around 4 am, a ceiling slab at the state-run J J hostel in Kalanagar, fell on a second-year diploma student. Vaibhav Marathe was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital and administered six stitches to his head. The hostel structure has now been declared dangerous and dilapidated and students have been shifted to a transit space while repairs are being conducted. Yet, this isn't the city's first government-run hostel to be in the news for all the wrong reasons.
The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Boys’ Hostel in Jogeshwari where cupboards are broken and toilets messy, has seen no improvement as the hostel’s warden’s post remains vacant
In February, students at Chembur's Sant Eknath Hostel had to abandon lunch after a student spotted a dead lizard in the chicken gravy. Students at other hostels have complained of not getting their stipend on time and even having to crowd into a few rooms as ceilings of the others dripped during the monsoons.
These hostels cater to students from interiors of Maharashtra, mostly are from underprivileged backgrounds or candidates from low income groups or reserved categories.
While the students are not charged a rent for the stay, they are required to pay a nominal charge of R30 during registration after which accommodation is allotted on merit basis.
But, the conditions are not due to lack of funds. While the budget of each hostel runs into lakhs, often the money doesn't come in, because there are no wardens to sign requisition forms.
Here's a glimpse into the hostels:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar boys' hostel, Worli
A resident of the hostel told mid-day, on condition of anonymity, "The food contractor has not been paid. So, we get only dal-rice, instead of a complete meal. During the rains, several students crowd in one room as most rooms have leakages. Thankfully, students help each other."
Another student, Aditya Shravasti (in pic), who is pursuing an LLB degree at Mumbai University, said, "Following several protests in 2011 by the then residents, a fund of R17 lakh was cleared last year for repair-work. But that's been done only for 10 rooms. There are broken tables and beds. Many beds are without mattresses."
Sant Eknath boys' hostel, Chembur
A few rooms at the hostel, say residents, have been shut because there are cracks in walls. However, instead of completing repair work, the administration has been only taking 120 students, said Rahul Jambhulkar, a student of mechanical engineering at Bharati Vidyapeeth who hails from Baramati. This is the same hostel where a lizard was spotted in lunch served at the hostel mess in February. While the food contractor was changed, not much else has changed. Rohit Kamble, who hails from Kolhapur and is pursuing M Phil at Mumbai University, said, "We are never served a complete meal. Of the 30 rooms, the safety lockers are functioning in only five rooms."
Sant Mirabai girls' hostel, Worli
It took the students four years to get the walls painted and the cracks filled. Shraddha Durge, from Baramati, who is pursuing a BTech degree at SNDT University, said that while the food quality remains shoddy, the last few days have been worse. "There's been hardly any food to eat. The previous food contractor left midway, as the department had not cleared his bills. The administration waited until he left to look for a replacement and we were left without meals for a couple of days," she said. The mattresses, torn and dirty, would make anyone shudder.
What the authorities say
Explaining the budgetary allocation for the state hostels, Yashwant More, Deputy Commissioner of Social Welfare Department, said that students are given a monthly stipend - Rs 800 for boys and Rs 900 for girls. In addition, there's also a budgetary allocation for reimbursements of expenditure on stationary and other academic expenses. "Last year, we had given R3.25 lakh to each hostel as special allowance so that each hostel can review its needs and spend accordingly. This could mean wi-fi, more computers, sprucing up a play area or TV room etc. But, when accounts were closed in March, it was clear than no hostel used the amount allotted in the budget. This shows that the budget was more than what's required."
Of the seven city hostels that come under the jurisdiction of the Social Welfare Department, only two have wardens. It's the same at hostels run by the education department. Most students complain that the wardens are rarely seen on campus. This is a prime reason why much of the work remains on hold as even if a slab has fallen. Unless there's a written application duly signed by the signing authority, no repair work can begin.
Mahesh Dabholkar, a resident at Jogeshwari's Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Boys' Hostel, said, "The cupboards and tables are broken. But nothing can be resolved until a signing authority recommends it to the concerned department and we do not have a warden." More said, "We are aware of these conditions. Recently it was pointed out that students from three hostels had not got their stipend for more than six months. The department does not lack funds, but the paperwork was not complete and it led to the delay. I then had to first initiate an order to make the Thane District officer the signing authority for these hostels which is when the pending paperwork was completed."
On why posts remain vacant, he said, "This is a problem in few other government departments too and is certainly not an exclusive issue."
Here's the money allocated for state hostels (2016-17)
Girl's hostel
Rs 1.04 cr
Diet allowance
Rs 15 lakh
Budget per hostel, which includes stipend for students, stationery etc. Amount varies depending on number of students in a hostel
Boy's hostel
Rs 1.44 cr
Diet allowance
Rs 15 lakh - Rs 60 lakh
Budget per hostel, which includes stipend for students, stationery, etc. Amount varies depending on number of students in a hostel
1962
The year when Rajashree Shahu Maharaj Boys' Hostel was built. There has been no new govt-run hostel built in the city since
