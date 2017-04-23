Broken ceilings, torn mattresses: Students in Mumbai hostels stay in torturous condition

Ceiling slabs that fall, torn mattresses, lockers that don't lock - these are the torturous conditions that students who come to Mumbai from across the state live in



The state at the Bandra hostel (above and below) where a ceiling slab fell on a student early this month, leaving him with head injuries. The students have now been shifted to a transit hostel

On April 9 at around 4 am, a ceiling slab at the state-run J J hostel in Kalanagar, fell on a second-year diploma student. Vaibhav Marathe was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital and administered six stitches to his head. The hostel structure has now been declared dangerous and dilapidated and students have been shifted to a transit space while repairs are being conducted. Yet, this isn't the city's first government-run hostel to be in the news for all the wrong reasons.



The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Boys’ Hostel in Jogeshwari where cupboards are broken and toilets messy, has seen no improvement as the hostel’s warden’s post remains vacant

In February, students at Chembur's Sant Eknath Hostel had to abandon lunch after a student spotted a dead lizard in the chicken gravy. Students at other hostels have complained of not getting their stipend on time and even having to crowd into a few rooms as ceilings of the others dripped during the monsoons.

These hostels cater to students from interiors of Maharashtra, mostly are from underprivileged backgrounds or candidates from low income groups or reserved categories.

While the students are not charged a rent for the stay, they are required to pay a nominal charge of R30 during registration after which accommodation is allotted on merit basis.

But, the conditions are not due to lack of funds. While the budget of each hostel runs into lakhs, often the money doesn't come in, because there are no wardens to sign requisition forms.

Here's a glimpse into the hostels:



Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar boys' hostel, Worli

A resident of the hostel told mid-day, on condition of anonymity, "The food contractor has not been paid. So, we get only dal-rice, instead of a complete meal. During the rains, several students crowd in one room as most rooms have leakages. Thankfully, students help each other."

Another student, Aditya Shravasti (in pic), who is pursuing an LLB degree at Mumbai University, said, "Following several protests in 2011 by the then residents, a fund of R17 lakh was cleared last year for repair-work. But that's been done only for 10 rooms. There are broken tables and beds. Many beds are without mattresses."



Sant Eknath boys' hostel, Chembur

A few rooms at the hostel, say residents, have been shut because there are cracks in walls. However, instead of completing repair work, the administration has been only taking 120 students, said Rahul Jambhulkar, a student of mechanical engineering at Bharati Vidyapeeth who hails from Baramati. This is the same hostel where a lizard was spotted in lunch served at the hostel mess in February. While the food contractor was changed, not much else has changed. Rohit Kamble, who hails from Kolhapur and is pursuing M Phil at Mumbai University, said, "We are never served a complete meal. Of the 30 rooms, the safety lockers are functioning in only five rooms."

Sant Mirabai girls' hostel, Worli

It took the students four years to get the walls painted and the cracks filled. Shraddha Durge, from Baramati, who is pursuing a BTech degree at SNDT University, said that while the food quality remains shoddy, the last few days have been worse. "There's been hardly any food to eat. The previous food contractor left midway, as the department had not cleared his bills. The administration waited until he left to look for a replacement and we were left without meals for a couple of days," she said. The mattresses, torn and dirty, would make anyone shudder.