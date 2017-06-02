Mumbai: Broken paver blocks repaired at Worli Naka a day after mid-day report

Pic/Datta Kumbhar
All it took them was a day. After mid-day reported the day before that two weeks ago, a 72-year-old Worli resident had been seriously injured by a sunken patch of footpath due to broken paver blocks at Worli Naka, the civic officials from G-south ward jumped to action and sent a team to quickly repair the bothersome area.
Also read - Mumbai: Caved-in paver blocks claims another senior victim
Even Yuva Sena leader Abhijit Patil expressed relief at the quick response time, but questioned the 20-day delay before it was highlighted by mid-day. Now, if only they would do the same for the rest of the city, we would also be monsoon-ready.
Trending Videos
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt from 'Rocky'
Vintage Mumbai: City's history that will leave you spellbound
Video: Ishan Khattar ignores Shahid Kapoor's warning over Jhanvi Kapoor
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments