Mumbai: Broken paver blocks repaired at Worli Naka a day after mid-day report

By A Correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 4 hours


Pic/Datta Kumbhar

All it took them was a day. After mid-day reported the day before that two weeks ago, a 72-year-old Worli resident had been seriously injured by a sunken patch of footpath due to broken paver blocks at Worli Naka, the civic officials from G-south ward jumped to action and sent a team to quickly repair the bothersome area.

Even Yuva Sena leader Abhijit Patil expressed relief at the quick response time, but questioned the 20-day delay before it was highlighted by mid-day. Now, if only they would do the same for the rest of the city, we would also be monsoon-ready.

