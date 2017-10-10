The bodies of two brothers who jumped into a drain to escape their unidentified assailants were found with multiple stab wounds in Noida's Baraula area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place last evening when Umesh (22) and Yogesh (24) were standing outside their house, said Vinay Kumar Singh, Sector 49 police station in-charge.

A group of 10 people attacked them, said the official, suspecting old enmity to be the cause of the attack. They were rushed to Prayag Hospital, where they were declared brought dead, he said. Hospital doctors confirmed multiple stab wounds on their bodies.

"Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are going on," he said.