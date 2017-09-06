Brutal! Man beats stray dog with iron rod on its head in Mumbai

Representational picture

A shocking incident was caught on camera where Mumbai youth was beating a stray dog with an iron rod on its head in the compound of Rizvi building in Kalina on Saturday.

The 24-year-old accused has been identified as Haroon Khan and is a resident of the same building.

'Dabbu' - the stray dog, was admitted to nearby hospital for vets and is said to be in a critical condition. He reportedly suffered a skull fracture.

As per a report in Zee News, Dabbu was quietly passing by when the accused picked up an iron rod and started beating the animal mercilessly. The dog soon collapsed and was rushed to Parel Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Also Read: Territorial dog bars Kalina locals from using public toilet in Mumbai

Following the incident, the local residents identified the accused and thrashed him for cruelty assaulting the dog.

Dattatray Khade, Police Sub Inspector, Vakola police station told the website, "During an investigation, we found that the accused had hit the stray dog with an iron rod. We arrested the accused under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Animals to Cruelty Act.

Also Read: Mumbai: 12 cases of molestation on local trains