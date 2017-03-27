Brutal: Woman burnt alive in Rajasthan for protesting cutting of trees



Representational pic

In an inhuman incident, a 20-year-old woman was burnt alive in her village near Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Sunday for allegedly for protesting cutting of trees.

The incident has generated outrage. According to a report in NDTV, cops have said that the young woman, identified as Lalita, had objected to the cutting of trees in her farm. This was being done for the construction of a road near the village, which is around 100 km from Jodhpur. The report added that some villagers then allegedly attacked her, poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

The victim succumbed to her injuries in hospital this morning. Police are probing claims that the sarpanch of the village, Ranveer Singh, was among those who set her ablaze. The report added that 10 people have been named in the FIR.

Police officer Suresh Chaudhary was quoted as saying by ANI, "The sarpanch and other people poured petrol on her and burnt her alive. The body is in the mortuary. We will arrest the accused soon, after a fair investigation."