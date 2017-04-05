E-paper

Brutal video: Man beaten up by cow vigilantes dies in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A Muslim man brutally beaten up by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan's Alwar district has died from his injuries, the police said on Tuesday.

Pehlu Khan, in his fifties, died late Monday night in a hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Khan and others were injured when a mob attacked nearly 15 persons hailing from Haryana, while transporting cows in vehicles on the Behror highway in Alwar district on Saturday, the police said.

Other injured persons, whose number could not be known immediately, were recuperating in hospital.

