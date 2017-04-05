Brutal video: Man beaten up by cow vigilantes dies in Rajasthan

YouTube screengrab

Jaipur: A Muslim man brutally beaten up by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan's Alwar district has died from his injuries, the police said on Tuesday.

The contents in the video may be disturbing for some viewers. Discretion is advised

Watch video here

#WATCH: 5 men beaten up & their vehicle vandalised by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan's Alwar; later 1 man succumbed to injuries (01.04.2017) pic.twitter.com/almfW9W954 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 5, 2017

Pehlu Khan, in his fifties, died late Monday night in a hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Khan and others were injured when a mob attacked nearly 15 persons hailing from Haryana, while transporting cows in vehicles on the Behror highway in Alwar district on Saturday, the police said.

Other injured persons, whose number could not be known immediately, were recuperating in hospital.