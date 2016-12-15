Brutal video emerges of Delhi High Court lawyer thrashing wife, daughter

Screenshot of the video

A disturbing video has emerged in which a Delhi High Court lawyer is seen brutally thrashing his wife and daughter while hurling abuses. The family is based in Vasant Kunj, an upscale area in South Delhi.

Watch video here (Viewers discretion advised)

The video was filmed by his another daughter shows him hitting his daughter as she falls down to the ground. The video has been given to the police this week.

In the one-minute video, the lawyer hits his daughter and as she falls to the ground, he drags her and keeps hitting her mercilessly.

The man's wife has alleged that he beat her regularly in 15 years of marriage, and did not spare his daughters either. He allegedly assaulted her because she didn't give birth to a son.

The police have registered a case of domestic violence based on the video.