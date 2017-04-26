BSE Odisha HSC Result 2017: Odisha Matric result declared at orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will declare the BSE Orissa Board 10th Result 2017 today (April 26) at 11:30 AM. Nearly 6 lakh students have appeared for the BSE Orissa Board 10th Result 2017.

The BSE Orissa Board 10th Result 2017 will first be announced at a press meet at the board's Cuttack's office, following which students will be able to check the BSE Orissa Board 10th Result 2017 on the official websites -- orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

The Odisha Matric Exam, was held from February 28 till March 10 this year at 2887 centres across Odisha, for which about 6,08,659 students attended.

According to board sources, the respective boards will acquire the Orissa 10th Result 2017 marksheets within 10 days. Candidates' names were printed on OMR sheets and three-tier flying squads were deployed during the Odisha Matric Exam in order to curb malpractices.