BSEAP Manabadi AP SSC Results 2017: Andhra Board 10th Result 2017 to be declared at 12 pm; check results at bse.ap.gov.in

The Manabadi AP SSC Results 2017 are set to be announced today (May 6). Official sources within BSEAP have said that the Andhra Board 10th Result 2017 will be announced on 12.00 pm at bse.ap.gov.in. You can also check the results at ap10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Andhra Board 10th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The Andhra Board 10th Result 2017 will be available on official website - bse.ap.gov.in

Here are few steps to check your results

>> Visit ap10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your aimportant details like name, birthdate and roll number

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF of Andhra Board 10th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

The annual secondary level board exams for class 10 students are held by the Andhra Pradesh SSC Board every year. Around 6.5 lakh students appear for the AP SSC Board Exams annually which takes place in the month of March and April.