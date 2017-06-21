BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: Matric Results 2017 expected soon

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 very soon on the official site biharboard.ac.in. You can also check the results on bihar10.jagranjosh.com

The Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 will be available on official website - biharboard.ac.in

However, since there will be a lot of traffic on the official site, it will be easier to check in the steps given below.

>> Visit bihar10.jagranjosh.com

>> Click on the relevant link to select Bihar Board 10th Result 2017

>> Enter your admit card / roll number and other important details

>> Click on the submit button

>> Check your Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 and take a printout

According to the official website, The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.