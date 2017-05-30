BSEB Intermediate Result 2017: Bihar 12th Result 2017 declared; check biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the BSEB Intermediate Result 2017 - Science, Commerce and Arts today (May 30) at 11 am on the official site biharboard.ac.in. You can also check the results on bihar12.jagranjosh.com

The Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 will be available on official website - biharboard.ac.in

However, since there will be a lot of traffic on the official site, it will be easier to check in the steps given below.

>> Visit bihar12.jagranjosh.com

>> Click on the relevant link to select Bihar Intermediate Result 2017

>> Enter your admit card / roll number and other important details

>> Click on the submit button

>> Check your BSEB Intermediate Result 2017 and take a printout

According to the official website, The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.