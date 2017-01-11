BSF denies jawan's claims, tries to rake up past to tarnish him

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday said there was no evidence to allege that poor quality food was being served to its troopers on the border.

Inspector General D.K. Upadhyaya said an enquiry by a DIG could not find anything to back the allegation made by a trooper from the Jammu and Kashmir border on a video that has gone viral.

“The DIG-level officer went there and inquired about the food quality served to the BSF troops. Prime facie, there was no complaint by other soldiers,” Upadhyaya said.

The statement came a day after a video uploaded by BSF trooper Tej Bhahadur Yadav went viral, prompting the BSF to initiate an investigation.

“Even Yadav never raised any complaint earlier when the DIG went to the post,” the IG said. “The BSF itself purchases ration for its force deployed on the International Border, but for the deployment on the Line of Control, the ration is supplied by the army and nobody has ever complained about the quality of the food either on LoC or the IB,” the IG said.

He said the constable has been a habitual offender and was court-martialed in 2010 for indiscipline and pointing a gun at a senior officer.

Upadhyaya said Yadav has applied for a voluntary retirement from the force and was to leave the services on January 31. He said that to ensure that an impartial inquiry is conducted, Yadav has been shifted from his headquarters.