BSF man held for assaulting RPF constable at Titwala

A BSF personnel has been arrested for assaulting a 47-year-old RPF constable at Titwala on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Mohan Bapu Mitkar of the BSF, is posted at Gangapur near Rajasthan. He is from Sangli. "Mitkar, in his statement, said he came to Dombivli to get cash from his friend. Mitkar is building a well next to his house in Sangli, and was in need of money. After borrowing the money, he had drinks with the friend and later boarded a train to CST, so he could get a train to Sangli," said a Kalyan GRP official.

He kept the cash and his mobile phone in his pocket. "The train reached CST, but he fell asleep and it returned to Titwala at 12:50am. RPF constables usually do a routine check to see if any belongings are kept around, before the train goes to the car shed," added the official.

The complainant, Ram Veer Kamal Singh (47), was checking the train and saw Mitkar. "When Singh woke him up and said it was the last stop, Mitkar checked his pocket and started arguing with Singh. He claimed that he lost Rs 2 lakh and his mobile phone. He then pushed Singh and he fell on the ground and injured his head. Singh then approached the police," added the official. A case has been registered at the GRP of Kalyan. "We are trying to track CCTV footage to check whether anybody fled with the cash," said a senior officer.