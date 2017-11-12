BSF nabs three Pak fishermen; Pakistan detains 55 in Kutch

The BSF has apprehended three more Pakistani fishermen and seized three bo­ats from the Harami Nala creek area, along the Indo-Pak border in Kutch district of Gujarat, an official said on Saturday. In a search operation, the BSF had apprehended five fishermen and seized six boats till Friday. "A patrol party of the BSF's 79th battalion appreh­en­ded three fishermen when they were fishing in the Indian territory on Saturday. The BSF has seized three more boats," the official of the Gujarat frontier of the paramilitary force said.



The arrested Indian fishermen, whose boats were also seized, wait inside a police station in Karachi, on Saturday. Pic/AFP

With this, the total number of Pakistani fishermen held by the BSF in the last three days has gone up to eight and the number of boats seized to nine. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Marines have detained nine Indian boats and 55 Indian fishermen near IMBL, off the Jakhau coast of Kutch in the early hours of Saturday. The fishermen were held for allegedly violating Pakistan territorial waters. Pakistan Marines have detained at least 13 Indian boats and 79 fishermen in a week.

8 No. of Pak fishermen nabbed by the BSF in the last three days