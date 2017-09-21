BSF to organise half Marathon in memory of killed troopers



In a bid to pay homage to the killed Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, BSF's South Bengal Frontier will organise a half marathon in the city on October this year, an official said on Wednesday.

"A total of 1,841 troopers have died while protecting the country's border areas since the inception of BSF in 1965. To commemorate their sacrifices, we are organising a half marathon in the city with three distance categories on October 29," R P Singh, Additional Director General of BSF's Eastern Command said at the curtain raiser of the event here.

The race, open for both male and female participants, would start from Kolkata's Red Road area.

Hailing the initiative, former Indian Football Team captain Bhaichung Bhutia launched the social media pages of the half marathon and wished the event a grand success.