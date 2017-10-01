The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday unearthed a 14-feet long tunnel, which was being dug from the Pakistani side along the international border and recovered "war-like" store in Arnia sector, officials said. "An under-construction tun­nel was found during a sanitisation operation along the international border between Vikram and Patel posts, near the Damana region. War-like stocks, recovered during the search, indicate the presence of armed infiltrators who, however, managed to flee," a BSF officer said.



The tunnel is located along the international border in J&K



The tools and dry food recovered from the spot. pics/BSF on Twitter

Earth excavation tools, dry food as well as a huge cache of arms and ammunition were found, the officials added. The officials said a special drive for the detection of tunnels was launched all along the international border in the wake of recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan which left a jawan and a woman dead and scores of civilians injured.