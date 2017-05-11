BSP expels its Muslim face for anti-party activities

Naseemudin Siddiqui

The BSP expelled its Muslim face Naseemudin Siddiqui and his son from the party for carrying out "anti-party" activities, prompting the sacked MLC to hit back at party chief Mayawati.

Hours after he and his son, Afzal, were shown the door by the party, Naseemuddin said, "Whatever charges have been levelled against me, applies to her (Mayawati) and I can prove those with evidence".

BSP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member SC Mishra said, "He has a partnership in a number of slaughterhouses and benami properties in his name. He also took money during assembly polls due to which party had to suffer defeat."