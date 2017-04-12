BSP hold protest across UP against 'EVM tampering'

Lucknow: A month after the vote count for the February-March assembly elections, the BSP held demonstrations across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to protest alleged tampering with EVMs in the state polls.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati called the "electoral fraud" through electronic voting machines (EVMs) a "grave threat" to democracy and announced that party's protests against their use would continue from "parliament to streets to the courts".

The four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, ever since the election results was announced on March 11, has been alleging that the voting machines were tampered with to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BSP could manage only 19 seats in the 403-member House. She also alleged similar electoral fraud in the hill state of Uttarakhand, where the BSP drew a blank and the BJP stormed to power with a three-fourth majority.

Mayawati also alleged that the "blind pursuit of BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get power murdered democracy not only in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand but also in Goa and Manipur".