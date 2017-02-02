Budget 2017: Uddhav Thackeray slams Budget, CM Devendra Fadnavis calls it path-breaking



In happier times: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with CM Devendra Fadnavis

Being a ruling partner with the BJP in the government has never stopped the Shiv Sena from taking potshots at its ally. Yesterday was no different, with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray slamming the Union Budget, and saying that it was useless as last year's promises were still unfulfilled. He also questioned why the decision of demonetisation was not declared in the last Budget itself.

Also read - Budget 2017 Special: FM Arun Jaitley favours poor, taxes super rich

While the Opposition joined Uddhav in criticising the government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhey praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley for their vision.

Useless for Sena

"People have suffered a lot of demonetisation and that suffering can never be corrected. The government says it has collected a huge amount of income tax, but it is a fact that tax thieves and loan defaulters were not taken to task. Instead, commoners were held to ransom by the government," Uddhav said. He added that the annual Budget would be useless if the promises made last year remained unfulfilled. "Then there would be no need of annual budgets," he said.

All for raise hands

Fadnavis said the Budget was a game changer and would ensure all-inclusive development of the country. "It defines the word 'historic' in a real sense, as it aims at creating a new India," he added. The CM also said that the Centre was committed to eradicating corruption by waging a war on black money and tax evasion. "Thrust on demonetisation, cashless regime and development across sectors at rural and urban levels make the Budget special. Donations to political parties have been made transparent, and this move intensifies our fight against corruption," he said, while thanking Modi.

Mungantiwar said the Union government was all for dignity of the farmers and the poor. "The Budget focuses on farmers, poor, women and youth. It highlights a perspective for the welfare of farmers and the poor," he added. "The Centre's planning is going in the right direction; it will put the country firmly on the path of development. This Budget will surely help to end the inequality in India, as visualised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Upadhey said the Budget would fulfil the wishes of the underprivileged and rein in corruption. "We need to understand the political and social significance of the Budget by going beyond the matrix of statistics," he said.

For the rich?

Opposition leader in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said the rich were the Budget's target audience. "Only raees (the rich) are at centre stage. The poor are last in the government's priority list. The Modi government is not kaabil (capable) of doing justice to the commoners," he added.

Opposition leader in the Council Dhananjay Munde said the Budget was anti-poor and anti-farmer. "It gives concessions to industry and ignores farmers. Gujarat has got an AIIMS-like institution, but Maharashtra has been given nothing of that sort. This Budget is a game of numbers. It's a jugglery that does not resonate with the ground reality," he said.