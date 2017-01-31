Budget Session 2017: Pranab Mukherjee addresses Parliament, top 23 facts

President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday addressed the joint sitting of both houses of parliament. The President said that core of the government's policies was welfare of the poor, Dalits, farmers, labourers and the youth.

"My government salutes the strength of janashakti (people's power) and pledges to constructively utilise it in Rashtra Nirman (nation building)," Mukherjee added.

>> 11000 of 18000 villages which were in darkness since independence electrified in record time.

>> 37 per cent of 1.5 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme to provide free LPG cylinder to the poor, belong to the SC/ST category.

>> Over 20 lakh youth have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

>> The government is committed to social and economic equality for the deprived and disempowered sections as enshrined in the Constitution.

>> Through the Stand-Up India initiative, the govt plans to empower over 2-and-a-half lakh SCs, STs and women entrepreneurs, says President.

>> To take the banking system to the doorstep of the poor and the unbanked, the Indian Postal Payment Bank has been started.

>> Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, over Rs. 16000 crore have been made available to SHGs in the current Financial Year

>> Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to ensure health and sanitation, particularly for the poor.

>> The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will make clean energy accessible to the poor

>> Mission Indradhanush commits to vaccinate 'every child everywhere' against preventable diseases.

>> Soaring prices of pulses was matter of great concern around this time last year, my Government took proactive steps, its now under control.

>> A favourable monsoon supplemented by farmer-oriented schemes has increased the acreage and yield of most Kharif crops.

>> The sown area in the current Rabi season has shown six percent increase in comparison to last year.

>> Three crore Kisan Credit Cards will be converted into RUPAY debit cards soon.

>> My government is making Nari Shakti an integral part of our development journey. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme is yielding encouraging results.

>> To combat black money, corruption, counterfeit currency, terror financing, govt decided to demonetise old currency notes.

>> By year end, all the meter gauge tracks in the North East will be converted into broad gauge lines.

>> Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan will provide comprehensive ante-natal care to all pregnant women.

>> With motto of 'Har Haath ko Hunar', government has taken several steps for skilling youth and improving their employability.

>> National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. 10,000 crore.

>> Government is committed to combat terrorism, and ensure that perpetrators of these acts are brought to justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the budget session hoped that the current session will be 'fruitful' and all political parties will work together for people's benefit.

"We had discussions with every political party individually and collectively. There should be productive and detailed discussion of the budget during the session," Modi said while addressing the media in New Delhi.

"I urge all parties to help in smooth functioning of the session. I hope for fruitful discussions. We aim at positive and meaningful debates for public interest.

"I am hopeful all political parties will work together to move forward," he said.

Modi also said: "This is the first time the budget is being presented on February 1."

"Everyone would remember that earlier budget used to take place at 5 p.m. This practice was changed during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time," Modi said.

"Today (Tuesday) a new tradition will begin. The budget will incorporate the rail budget as well," he added.

