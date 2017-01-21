Bull now in President's court

A draft ordinance prepared by the Tamil Nadu government was vetted by the home ministry; it was approved by the ministries of Law and Environment for the President’s assent



Before the ordinance was prepared, yesterday people resorted to rail rokos, strikes and shutdowns of commercial establishments in protest of the ban on Jallikattu in Chennai and other places. Pics/AP,PTI

Chennai/New Delhi: Decks were cleared yesterday night for an ordinance on Jallikattu after Tamil Nadu and the Centre worked feverishly even as the state stood on the edge and protesters on Marina beach and elsewhere refused to relent until the sport is held.

Tamil Nadu was brought to a standstill by a shutdown on the fifth day of the protest by students, youths and other sections demanding immediate staging of the traditional bull-taming sport in Alanganallur, epicentre of the of Jallikattu, and other places.

They said they welcome the efforts to promulgate an ordinance for allowing the sport but they would not withdraw the agitation until the event is held.

A draft ordinance prepared by the Tamil Nadu government was vetted by the Home Ministry. It was approved by the Ministries of Law and Environment for the President's assent late at night.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who stayed back in the national capital yesterday after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced in the morning that the state government would issue an ordinance in a day or two to allow Jallikattu.

Waiting for the President

A draft of the ordinance has already been given to the Union Home Ministry for getting President's consent after which the Governor would issue it.

“After getting the assent of President Pranab Mukherjee tomorrow, an ordinance will be promulgated by our Governor to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” he said on his arrival in Chennai. He said legal steps would be taken to remove "all obstacles" in the way of holding the sport.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on whom a large delegation of AIADMK MPs called, Environment Minister Anil Dave and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gave assurances of early steps by the Centre to resolve the issue soon.